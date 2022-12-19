Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 12:56 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Golden State at New York, 6:30, TNT
Memphis at Denver, 9:00, TNT
NCAA men’s basketball
Georgetown at UConn, 5:30, FS1
Elon at Indiana, 6:00, BigTen
Marquette at Providence, 6:00, CBSSN
Jackson St. at Alabama, 6:00, SEC
Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30, FS1
Montana St. at Arizona, 7:30, PAC12
Montana at Gonzaga, 8:00, AT&T
Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 8:00, BigTen
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 8:00, ESPNU
Jumpman Inv: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 8:30, ESPN2
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9:30, FS1
Utah Valley at Oregon, 9:30, PAC12
NCAA women’s basketball
Michigan vs. North Carolina, 6:00, ESPN2
G League basketball (Showcase Cup Tournament)
Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, 2:00, NBA
Teams TBD, 7:30, NBA
Teams TBD, 10:00, NBA
G League Ignite vs. Motor City, 10:30, ESPN2
Boys high school basketball
Teams TBA, 4:00, ESPNU
Teams TBA, 6:00, ESPNU
NCAA football
Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose St., 2:30, ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, 6:30, ESPN
Men’s soccer
Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 2:00, CBSSN
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
