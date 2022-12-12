Locally heavy thunderstorms in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 67F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 12:21 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30, TNT
Boston at LA Lakers, 9:00, TNT
NCAA men’s basketball
The Citadel at North Carolina, 6:00, ESPN2
Southern at Xavier, 6:00, FS1
NC Central at LSU, 6:00, SEC
Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 7:30, PAC 12
Memphis at Alabama, 8:00, ESPN2
Cal Poly-SLO at Washington, 9:30, PAC 12
G League basketball
Lakeland at Memphis, 7:00, NBA
NHL
Stars at New Jersey, 6:00, BSSW
Washington at Chicago, 8:00, ESPN
CHL
Tappara vs. Rogle BK, 10:30a, NHL
2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina vs. Croatia, 1:00, Ch. 4, 39
Radio
Stars at New Jersey, 6 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
