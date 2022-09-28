Sunny. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 29, 2022 @ 2:05 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Chi. White Sox at Minnesota, noon, MLB
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLB
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLB
LA Dodgers at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLB
Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., BSSW
FIBA Women’s World Cup
Semis: TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 a.m. Friday, ESPNU
NFL
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., Prime
NHL
New Jersey at NY Rangers, 6 p.m., NHL
Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NHL
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NCAA football
SC State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
Utah State at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN
High school football
Langham Creek at Cy Falls, 6:30 p.m., AT&T
FW Dunbar vs. FW Western Hills, 7 p.m., Ch. 33
Golf
Alfred Dunhill Links Champ., 7 a.m., Golf
Volunteers of America, 11:30 a.m., Golf
Sanderson Farms, 2:30 p.m., Golf
Motor sports
F1 Singapore, practice 1, 4:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
NCAA men’s soccer
Oregon St. at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC12
California at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC12
NCAA women’s soccer
Nebraska at Purdue, 5 p.m., BigTen
Butler at Providence, 6 p.m., FS1
Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BigTen
Radio
Rangers at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
