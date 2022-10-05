Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High near 90F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 12:30 am
Today’s TV
Action sports
Pickleball singles, 3 p.m., Tennis
NBA
Milwaukee vs. Atlanta, 11 a.m., NBA
Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN
Basketball
Metro 92 at G League Ignite, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
Indianapolis at Denver, 7:15 p.m., Prime
High school football
Katy vs. Katy Paetow, 6 p.m., AT&T
Zachary at Woodlawn (La.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
Golf
Acciona Open de España, 7 a.m., Golf
Shriners Children’s Open, 4 p.m., Golf
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NHL
New Jersey at NY Islanders, 6 p.m., NHL
Motor sports
F1 Japan, practice 1, 9:55 p.m., ESPNN
F1 Japan, practice 2, 12:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
Men’s soccer
Arsenal vs. Bodo Glimt, 1:50 p.m., Ch. 49
NCAA men’s soccer
Stanford at Washington, 9:30 p.m., PAC12
NCAA women’s soccer
Arizona at USC, 5:30 p.m., PAC12
LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC
Kansas St. at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN
Oregon at Utah, 7:30 p.m., PAC12
NCAA women’s volleyball
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m., BigTen
Radio
Garland vs. Garland Naaman Forest, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Get the latest, most up-to-date news alerts when you sign up to receive our Breaking News newsletter.
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
In the DR-C's newest newsletter, get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.