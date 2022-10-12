Mainly sunny. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 12:02 am
Today’s TV
MLB Division Series
Seattle at Houston, 2:30, TBS
Cleveland at NY Yankees, 6:30, TBS
NBA
Memphis at Detroit, 6:00, NBA
NFL
Washington at Chicago, 7:15, Prime
NCAA football
Temple at UCF, 6:00, ESPN
Baylor at West Virginia, 6:00, FS1
Morgan St. at NC Central, 6:30, ESPN2
High school football
Foster at Manvel, 7:00, AT&T
Golf
Andalucía Masters, 7 am, Golf
ZOZO Championship, 10:00, Golf
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30a, FS2
Men’s soccer
Man United vs. Ominia Nicosia, 1:50, Ch. 49
NCAA women’s soccer
Wisconsin at Penn St., 5:00, BigTen
Miss. State at Ole Miss, 6:00, SEC
Purdue at Iowa, 7:00, BigTen
Radio
Baylor at West Virginia, 6 p.m., KWRD-FM 100.7 The Word
Southlake Carroll at Keller Central, 7 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com; Garland vs. Sachse, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
