Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 2:08 am
Today’s TV
MLB World Series
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:00, Ch. 4
NCAA baseball
Texas Orange v White, 6:00, LHN
NBA
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7:00, NBA
NFL
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:15, Prime
NCAA football
UTSA at Rice, 6:00, CBSSN
App. State at Co. Carolina, 6:30, ESPN
Ala. A&M at Miss. Valley St., 6:30, ESPNU
High school football
Jersey Village at Stratford, 6:30, AT&T
Trinity v Bell, 7:00, Ch. 33
Jenks at Bixby (Okla), 7:00, ESPN2
Golf
Rolex Challenge Tour, 6 am, Golf
Tech. Championship, 2:00, Golf
LPGA TOTO Japan Classic, 10:00, Golf
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, 1 am (Fri.), Golf
NHL
Stars at Arizona, 9:00, BSSW
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, Noon, FS2
Men’s soccer
Arsenal v Zurich, 2:50, Ch. 49
NCAA: UCLA at Washington, 10:00, PAC 12
NCAA women’s soccer conference tours.
B1G: Mich. St. v. Nebraska, 1:00, BigTen
B1G: Penn St. v N’Western, 3:30, BigTen
SEC: Georgia v So. Carolina, 7:30, SEC
Tennis
Paris Masters, 7 am, BSSW
NCAA women’s volleyball
Wisconsin at Illinois, 7:00, BigTen
Radio
Stars at Arizona, 9 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
Sachse v North Garland, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1; Mansfield at DeSoto, 7 p.m., KSKY 660 AM, 660amtheanswer.com; Southlake Carroll v Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m., KWRD 100.7, DragonSportsNetwork.com.
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
