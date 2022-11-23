Showers early then thundershowers developing later in the day. High 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 12:25 am
EVENT
TIME
TV
NCAA men’s basketball
Battle 4 Atlantis semi
10 am
ESPN
Florida State vs. Siena
ESPN2
N. Carolina vs. Portland
Noon
12:30
Ole Miss vs. Stanford
ESPNU
Duke vs. Oregon State
2:00
Iowa State vs. Villanova
2:30
3:00
ESPNN
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
4:00
Florida vs. Xavier
4:30
5:30
ESPN3
Memphis vs. Seton Hall
6:30
Connecticut vs. Oregon
7:00
Purdue vs. West Virginia
9:00
Wooden Legacy 3rd place
Alabama vs. Michigan St.
9:30
Portland St. vs. Gonzaga
11:30
Wooden Legacy final
NCAA women’s basketball
Iowa St. vs. Michigan St.
NFL
Buffalo at Detroit
11:30a
Ch. 11
NY Giants at Cowboys
3:30
Ch. 4
New England at Minn.
7:15
Ch. 5, Ch. 39
NCAA football
Miss. St. at Ole Miss
6:00
Golf
Andalucia Costa del Sol Open
9 am
Australian PGA Champ.
8:30
Joburg Open
4 am (Fri)
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races
10:30a
FS2
11 am
FS1
2022 FIFA World Cup
Uruguay vs. South Korea
7 am
FS1, Ch. 39
Portugal vs. Ghana
Ch. 4, Ch. 39
Brazil vs. Serbia
1:00
Wales vs. Iran
NFL: NY Giants at Cowboys, 3:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan; KMVK-FM 107.5 La Grande (Spanish)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.