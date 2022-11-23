Today’s TV: Thursday, Nov. 24

EVENT

TIME

TV

NCAA men’s basketball

  

Battle 4 Atlantis semi

10 am

ESPN

Florida State vs. Siena

10 am

ESPN2

N. Carolina vs. Portland

Noon

ESPN

Battle 4 Atlantis semi

12:30

ESPN2

Ole Miss vs. Stanford

12:30

ESPNU

Duke vs. Oregon State

2:00

ESPN

Iowa State vs. Villanova

2:30

ESPN2

Battle 4 Atlantis semi

3:00

ESPNN

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

4:00

ESPN

Florida vs. Xavier

4:30

ESPN2

Battle 4 Atlantis semi

5:30

ESPN3

Memphis vs. Seton Hall

6:30

ESPNN

Connecticut vs. Oregon

7:00

ESPN2

Purdue vs. West Virginia

9:00

ESPN2

Wooden Legacy 3rd place

9:00

ESPNU

Alabama vs. Michigan St.

9:30

ESPN

Portland St. vs. Gonzaga

11:30

ESPN

Wooden Legacy final

11:30

ESPN2

NCAA women’s basketball

  

Iowa St. vs. Michigan St.

6:30

ESPNU

NFL

  

Buffalo at Detroit

11:30a

Ch. 11

NY Giants at Cowboys

3:30

Ch. 4

New England at Minn.

7:15

Ch. 5, Ch. 39

NCAA football

  

Miss. St. at Ole Miss

6:00

ESPN

Golf

  

Andalucia Costa del Sol Open

9 am

Golf

Australian PGA Champ.

8:30

Golf

Joburg Open

4 am (Fri)

Golf

Horse racing

  

America’s Day at the Races

10:30a

FS2

America’s Day at the Races

11 am

FS1

America’s Day at the Races

3:30

FS2

2022 FIFA World Cup

  

Uruguay vs. South Korea

7 am

FS1, Ch. 39

Portugal vs. Ghana

10 am

Ch. 4, Ch. 39

Brazil vs. Serbia

1:00

Ch. 4, Ch. 39

Wales vs. Iran

4 am (Fri)

FS1, Ch. 39

