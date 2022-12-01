Cloudy. High 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 1:06 am
Action sports
Pickleball Doubles, 9 am, Tennis
NBA
LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30, ESPN
Chicago at Golden State, 9:00, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Illinois at Maryland, 8:00, Bigten
NCAA women’s basketball
South Florida at Texas, 6:00, LHN
Horse racing
America’s Day At the Races, 11 am, FS2
NCAA football conference championships
C-USA: UNT vs. UTSA, 6:30, CBSSN
Pac-12: Utah vs. USC, 7:00, Ch. 4
High school football
UIL 6A-I QF: North Shore vs. Atascocita, 7:00, BSSW
Golf
SA Open Championship, 5 am, Golf
Hero World Challenge, 12:30, Golf
Australian Open, 9:00, Golf
SA Open Championship, 3:30a (Sat), Golf
NCAA men’s hockey
Minnesota at Mich. St., 5:30, Bigten
NCAA women’s hockey
Ohio St. at MN-Duluth, 3:00, Bigten
Lacrosse
Philadelphia at Halifax, 5:00, ESPNN
2022 FIFA World Cup
South Korea vs. Portugal, 9 am, Ch. 4
Ch. 39
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 9 am, FS1
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 1:00, Ch. 4
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 1:00, FS1
NCAA women’s soccer
Florida vs. North Carolina, 5:00, ESPNU
Alabama vs. UCLA, 7:30, ESPNU
NCAA women’s volleyball
Regional semi: TBA, 8:00, LHN
NCAA football
North Texas vs. UTSA, 6:30 p.m., KHYI-FM 95.3
DeSoto vs. Killeen Harker Heights, 7 p.m., 660-AM The Answer; Gunter vs. Holiday, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
