Overcast. A few sprinkles possible. High 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. A few sprinkles possible. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 12:40 am
Today’s TV
Action sports
Pickleball Singles, 9 am, Tennis
NBA
Mavericks at Detroit, 6:00, BSSW
NCAA men’s basketball
Oklahoma St. at UConn, 5:30, FS1
Creighton at Texas, 6:00, ESPN
Valparaiso at Belmont, 7:00, ESPNU
Arizona St. at Colorado, 7:30, FS1
Arizona at Utah, 7:30, PAC 12
Seton Hall at Kansas, 8:00, ESPN
Washington at Oregon St., 9:00, ESPNU
UCLA at Stanford, 9:30, ESPN2
Washington St. at Oregon, 9:30, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
North Carolina at Indiana, 5:00, BigTen
Maryland at Notre Dame, 5:30, ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Michigan St., 7:00, BigTen
NC State at Iowa, 7:30, ESPN2
High school basketball
Teams TBA, 4:00, ESPNU
Teams TBA, 5:30, ESPNU
Horse racing
America’s Day At the Races, 11 am, FS2
NFL
Buffalo at New England, 7:15, Prime
Golf
SA Open Championship, 5 am, GOLF
Hero World Challenge, 12:30, GOLF
Australian Open, 7:00, GOLF
SA Open Championship, 4 am (Fri), GOLF
2022 FIFA World Cup
Croatia vs. Belgium, 9 am, Ch. 4, 39
Canada vs. Morocco, 9 am, FS1
Japan vs. Spain, 1:00, Ch. 4, 39
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 1:00, FS1
NCAA women’s volleyball
Fairleigh Dickinson at Texas, 8:00, LHN
Radio
Mavericks at Detroit, 6 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
NHL
Anaheim at Stars, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
