Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 1:21 am
Today’s TV
Action sports
Pickleball DC Open, 11 am, CBSSN
Pickleball DC Open, 1:00, Tennis
MLB playoffs
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:30, FS1
Houston at NY Yankees, 6:00, TBS
NBA
Phoenix at LA Clippers, 9:00, NBA
NFL
NY Giants at Jacksonville, Noon, Ch. 4
Detroit at Cowboys, Noon, Ch. 11
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:25, Ch. 4
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:15, Ch. 5
Golf
Mallorca Open, 6 am, Golf
The CJ Cup, 1:30, Golf
NHL
Anaheim at Detroit, 4:00, ESPN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30a, FS2
Motor sports
F1 United States Grand Prix, 12:30, Ch. 8
NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400, 1:30, Ch. 5
Skating
Figure Skating Grand Prix, 2:00, Ch. 5
Figure Skating Grand Prix, 7:00, USA
Men’s soccer
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 7:55 am, Ch. 39, USA
Leeds vs. Fulham, 8 am, CNBC
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 10 am, Ch. 39, USA
Montreal vs. NYCFC, Noon, ESPN
Roma vs. Napoli, 1:45, CBSSN
Austin vs. FC Dallas, 7:00, ESPN
Monterrey vs. Pachuca, 8:00, FS1
Women‘s soccer
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 6 am, CBSSN
NWSL semis: Portland vs. San Diego, 4:00, CBSSN
NWSL semis: OL Reign vs. Kansas City, 6:30, CBSSN
NCAA men’s soccer
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 3:00, BigTen
Stanford at UCLA, 5:00, Pac-12
NCAA women’s soccer
Rutgers at Michigan St., 1:00, BigTen
UCLA at Utah, 1:00, Pac-12
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 3:00, SEC
NCAA women’s volleyball
Alabama at Georgia, 11 am, SEC
Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon, ESPN2
Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon, ESPNU
South Carolina at LSU, 1:00, SEC
Kentucky at Texas A&M, 2:00, ESPNU
UCLA at California, 3:00, Pac-12
Radio
Detroit at Cowboys, Noon, KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan; KMVK-FM 107.5 La Grande (Spanish)
MLS
Austin vs. FC Dallas, 7 p.m., KFLC-AM 1270 TUDN Radio (Spanish)
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
In the DR-C's newest newsletter, get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.