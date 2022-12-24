Today’s TV

EVENTTIMETV
NBA  
Philadelphia at New York11 amCh. 8, ESPN
LA Lakers at Mavericks1:30Ch. 8, ESPN
Milwaukee at Boston4:00Ch. 8, ESPN
Memphis at Golden State7:00Ch. 8, ESPN
Phoenix at Denver9:30Ch. 8, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball  
Diamond Head, 7th: Seattle vs. Geo. Washington12:30ESPNU
DePaul at Creighton3:30Ch. 4
Diamond Head, 3rd: Utah St. vs. Washington St.5:30ESPN2
Diamond Head, Champ: SMU vs Hawaii7:30ESPN2
NFL  
Green Bay at MiamiNoonCh. 4
Denver at LA Rams3:30Ch. 11, Nick
Tampa Bay at Arizona7:15Ch. 5
Men’s soccer  
Gaziantep vs. Besiktas6:55abeIN
Galatasaray vs. Istanbulspor9:55abeIN
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you