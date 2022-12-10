Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 11, 2022 @ 2:30 am
Today’s TV
NCAA men’s basketball
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, 1:00, BigTen
Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech, 1:00, ESPN2
Marquette at Notre Dame, 3:00, ESPN2
Maryland vs. Tennessee, 3:30, FS1
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 5:00, ESPN2
Wisconsin at Iowa, 5:30, BigTen
Seton Hall at Rutgers, 5:30, FS1
Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 7:30, BigTen
NCAA women’s basketball
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 11 am, BigTen
Louisville at Kentucky, noon, ESPN
Jacksonville St. at Ole Miss, 1:00, SEC
Connecticut at Maryland, 2:00, Ch. 8
Alabama St. at Texas, 2:00, LHN
Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 3:00, SEC
Washington St. at Washington, 4:00, PAC 12
Texas A&M-Commerce at Mississippi St., 5:00, SEC
Oregon St. at Oregon, 6:00, PAC 12
G League basketball
Stockton at G League Ignite, 7:00, ESPN2
Boxing
WBA KO for Drugs/Night of Champions, 6:00, CBSSN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 1:30, FS1
America’s Day at the Races, 3:30, FS2
NFL
Houston at Dallas, noon, Ch. 4
Kansas City at Denver, 3:00, Ch. 11
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:25, Ch. 4
Miami at LA Chargers, 7:15, Ch. 5
Golf
QBE Shootout, Noon, GOLF
QBE Shootout, 1:00, Ch. 5
NHL
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:00, ESPN
Boston at Las Vegas, 7:00, NHL
Women’s soccer
Chelsea vs. Reading, 1:00, CBSSN
NCAA men’s wrestling
Oregon St. at Penn St., 1:00, ESPNU
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 3:00, ESPNU
Radio
Houston at Cowboys, noon, KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan; KMVK-FM 107.5 La Grande (Spanish)
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
