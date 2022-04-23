Today’s TV

College baseball

Nebraska at Indiana, 11 a.m., BigTen

Duke at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACC

Georgia at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2

North Carolina at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Baylor at Texas, 1 p.m., LHN

Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN+

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Michigan St. at N’western, 2 p.m., BigTen

Arizona St. at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac12

MLB

Boston at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB

Toronto at Houston, 1 p.m., AT&T

Rangers at Oakland, 3 p.m., BSSW

LA Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA playoffs

Milwaukee at Chicago, noon, Ch. 8

Golden State at Denver, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 8

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., TNT

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Cycling

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 9 a.m., CNBC

USFL

New Orl. vs. Tampa, 2 p.m., Ch. 5

Golf

SEC Championship, 6:30 a.m., SEC

Handa Champion. in Spain, 7 a.m., Golf

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, noon, Golf

ClubCorp Classic, 2 p.m., Golf

LPGA: LA Open, 6 p.m., Golf

NHL

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., TNT

AHL

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m., NHLN

U-18 World Hockey Championships

U.S. vs. Czechia, 8:30 a.m., NHLN

Germany vs. Canada, 12:30 p.m., NHLN

College lacrosse

Michigan at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BigTen

Motor sports

F1 Emilia Romagna GP, 7:55 a.m., ESPN

NASCAR Cup: GEICO 500, 2 p.m., Ch. 4

NHRA SpringNat’ls (tape), 6:30 p.m., FS1

Rodeo

PBR ZipRecruiter 15/15 Bucking Battle (tape), noon, Ch. 11

Soccer

Rennes vs. Lorient, 5:50 a.m., beIN

Motherwell vs. Rangers, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Nice vs. Troyes, 7:55 a.m., beIN

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 8 a.m., USA

Lille vs. Strasbourg, 9:55 a.m., beIN

Liverpool vs. Everton, 10:30 a.m., USA

Atlanta at Inter Miami, noon, ESPN

Reims vs. Marseille, 1:35 p.m., beIN

NY Red Bulls at Orlando, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

LA FC at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., FS1

NWSL: Louisville at Houston, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Santos Laguna vs. León, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tijuana vs Querétaro, 9 p.m., FS2

College softball

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACC

Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN2

LSU at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Alabama at Texas A&M, noon, ESPN+

Texas Tech at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Texas at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Washington at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac12

Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

UCLA at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., Pac12

Tennis

SEC Championship, 1 p.m., SEC

SEC Women’s Champ., 3:30 p.m., SEC

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Oakland, 3 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

