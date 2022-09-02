Today’s TV: Saturday, Sept. 3

EventTimeTV
MLB  
Rangers at Boston3:00BSSW
Philadelphia at San Francisco3:00MLB
Seattle at Cleveland6:00Ch. 4
Houston at LA Angels8:00AT&T
San Diego at LA Dodgers*9:00MLB
Bicycling  
Vuelta a España Stage 149 amCNBC
NCAA football  
Colorado St. at Michigan11 amCh. 8
Buffalo at Maryland11 amBTN
Delaware at Navy11 amCBSSN
NC State at East Carolina11 amESPN
North Carolina at App. State11 amESPNU
South Dakota State at Iowa11 amFS1
Sam Houston at Texas A&M11 amSEC
Bowling Green at UCLA1:30PAC12
UTEP at Oklahoma2:30Ch. 4
Oregon vs Georgia2:30Ch. 8
Arizona at San Diego St.2:30Ch. 11
North Dakota at Nebraska2:30BTN
Houston at UTSA2:30CBSSN
Cincinnati at Arkansas2:30ESPN
Tulsa at Wyoming2:30FS1
BYU at South Florida3:00ESPNU
Troy at Ole Miss3:00SEC
Rice at USC5:00PAC12
Albany at Baylor6:00ESPN+
Utah at Florida6:00ESPN
Illinois State at Wisconsin6:00FS1
Notre Dame at Ohio State6:30Ch. 8
SMU at North Texas6:30CBSSN
Memphis at Mississippi St.6:30ESPNU
Utah State at Alabama6:30SEC
Murray St. at Texas Tech7:00ESPN+
UL-Monroe at Texas7:00LHN
Idaho at Washington State8:30PAC12
Boise State at Oregon State9:30ESPN
Kent State at Washington9:30FS1
Golf  
Made in HimmerLand6:30aGolf
Dana OpenNoonGolf
Korn Ferry Tour Championship3:00Golf
Hockey (IIHF World Championship)  
Semifinal 1: Teams TBD7 amNHL
Semifinal 2: Teams TBD11 amNHL
Horse racing  
Saratoga Live11:30aFS2
Breeders’ Cup3:30Ch. 5
Saratoga Live5:00FS2
Motor sports  
F1 Netherlands, qualifying7:55aESPN2
Nascar Cook Out 500, qual.11:30aUSA
Xfinity Sport Clips 2002:00USA
Soccer  
Celtic vs. Rangers6:30aCBSSN
Everton vs. Liverpool6:30aUSA
Fiorentina vs. Juventus8:30aCBSSN
Brentford vs. Leeds9 amUSA
AJ Auxerre vs. Marseille9:50abeIN
Aston Villa vs. Man City11:30aCh. 5
Lyon vs. Angers11:55abeIN
Women: US vs. Nigeria12:30Ch. 4
Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain1:55beIN
Minnesota vs. FC Dallas2:30Ch. 23
Pachuca vs. Santos Laguna4:55Ch. 23
Atlas vs. Pumas7:00Ch. 23
America vs. Tigres9:00Ch. 23
USL: San Antonio vs. Oakland9:00BSSW
Tennis  
U.S. Open10 amESPN2
U.S. Open6:00ESPN2
NCAA women’s volleyball  
Ole Miss at Nebraska7:00

BTN

Tags

Recommended for you