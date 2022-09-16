Today's TV

EventTimeTV
Pickleball  
Atlanta Doubles Semifinals3:00Tennis
MLB  
Minnesota at ClevelandNoonMLB
Rangers at Tampa Bay5:00BSSW
NY Yankees at Milwaukee6:00MLB
Oakland at Houston6:00AT&T
Horse racing  
Saratoga Live11:30aFS2
NCAA football  
Oklahoma at Nebraska11 amCh. 4
Connecticut at Michigan11 amCh. 8
Western Kentucky at Indiana11 amBigTen
Villanova at Army11 amCBSSN
Georgia at South Carolina11 amESPN
Purdue at Syracuse11 amESPN2
Cincinnati vs Miami (OH)11 amESPNU
Texas State at Baylor11 amFS1
Youngstown St. at Kentucky11 amSEC
South Alabama at UCLA1:00PAC12
California at Notre Dame1:30Ch. 5
Morehouse vs Howard2:00CNBC
BYU at Oregon2:30Ch. 4
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech2:30Ch. 8
Penn State at Auburn2:30Ch. 11
NM State at Wisconsin2:30BigTen
Vanderbilt at N. Illinois2:30CBSSN
Colorado at Minnesota2:30ESPN2
Kansas at Houston3:00ESPNU
UT-Martin at Boise State3:00FS1
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama3:00SEC
TX Southern vs. Southern4:00Ch. 21
Marshall at Bowling Green4:00NFL
Colorado St. at Washington St.4:00PAC12
Mississippi St. at LSU5:00ESPN
Toledo at Ohio State6:00Ch. 4
Texas Tech at NC State6:00ESPN2
Michigan St. at Washington6:30Ch. 8
Nevada at Iowa6:30BigTen
UCF at Florida Atlantic6:30CBSSN
Pittsburgh at Western Mich.6:30ESPNU
SMU at Maryland6:30FS1
South Florida at Florida6:30SEC
UTSA at Texas7:00LHN
Montana St. vs. Oregon St.7:00PAC12
Miami at Texas A&M8:00ESPN
San Diego State at Utah9:00ESPN2
Fresno State at USC9:30Ch. 4
North Dakota St. at Arizona10:00FS1
Eastern Mich. at Arizona St.10:00PAC12
High school football  
St. john Bosco vs. Kahuku (HI)9:30BSSW
Golf  
Italian Open6:30aGolf
LPGA: Portland Classic2:00Golf
Fortinet Championship5:00Golf
Motor sports  
NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Race6:30USA
Men’s soccer  
Wolverhampton vs. Man City6:30aUSA
Dortmund vs. Schalke8 amESPN2
Newcastle vs. Bournemouth9 amUSA
Tottenham vs. Leicester City11:30aCh. 5
Atlanta vs. Philadelphia2:30Ch. 49
Monterrey vs. Atlas7:00FS2
San Jose vs. FC Dallas9:30Ch. 21

*joined in progress

Radio

MLB: Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

MLS: San Jose vs. FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m., KFLC-AM 1270 TUDN Radio (Spanish)

NCAA football: Texas State at Baylor, 11 a.m., KWRD-FM 100.7 The Word; UNT at UNLV, 2 p.m., KHYI-FM 95.3; Texas Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., KFXR-AM 1190; SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310; KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket; UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m., KRLD-AM 1080 NewsRadio

Tags

Recommended for you