Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 1:11 am
*joined in progress
MLB: Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
MLS: San Jose vs. FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m., KFLC-AM 1270 TUDN Radio (Spanish)
NCAA football: Texas State at Baylor, 11 a.m., KWRD-FM 100.7 The Word; UNT at UNLV, 2 p.m., KHYI-FM 95.3; Texas Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., KFXR-AM 1190; SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310; KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket; UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m., KRLD-AM 1080 NewsRadio
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.