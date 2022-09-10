TODAY'S TV: Saturday, Sept. 10

Action sports  
Pickleball mixed doubles semis9 amTennis
MLB  
Tampa Bay at NY YankeesNoonMLB
Chi. White Sox at Oakland3:00MLB
LA Angels at Houston6:00Ch. 4
Toronto at Rangers6:00BSSW
Atlanta at Seattle9:00MLB
Bicycling  
Vuelta a España Stage 209 amCNBC
Horse racing  
Irish Champion Stakes9 amFS2
NCAA football  
Alabama at Texas11 amCh. 4
Ohio at Penn State11 amCh. 8
Arkansas St. at Ohio St.11 amBigTen
UTSA at Army11 amCBSSN
South Carolina at Arkansas11 amESPN
Missouri at Kansas St.11 amESPN2
North Carolina at Georgia St.11 amESPNU
Duke at Northwestern11 amFS1
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt11 amSEC
Charleston So. at NC State11:30aBSSW
Southern Utah at Utah12:30PAC 12
Marshall at Notre Dame1:30Ch. 5
Washington St. at Wisconsin2:30Ch. 4
Tennessee at Pittsburgh2:30Ch. 8
Colorado at Air Force2:30Ch. 11
Memphis at Navy2:30CBSSN
App. State at Texas A&M2:30ESPN2
Iowa State at Iowa3:00BigTen
Virginia at Illinois3:00ESPNU
Houston at Texas Tech3:00FS1
Samford at Georgia3:00SEC
Alabama State at UCLA4:00PAC 12
Kent St. at Oklahoma5:00ESPN+
Lamar at SMU5:00ESPN+
Texas Southern at UNT5:30ESPN3
Tarleton at TCU6:00ESPN+
Syracuse at Connecticut6:00CBSSN
Kentucky at Florida6:00ESPN
Eastern Mich. at Louisiana6:00NFL
USC at Stanford6:30Ch. 8
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.6:30ESPN2
San Jose State at Auburn6:30ESPNU
GA Southern at Nebraska6:30FS1
Southern at LSU6:30SEC
Hawaii at Michigan7:00BigTen
Eastern Wash. at Oregon7:30PAC 12
Baylor at BYU9:15ESPN
Oregon St. at Fresno St.9:30CBSSN
Mississippi St. at Arizona10:00FS1
Rugby World Cup  
Teams TBD5 amCNBC
Teams TBD11:30aCh. 5
Golf  
BMW PGA Championship6 amGolf
Queen City Championship1:00Golf
Ascension Charity Classic4:00Golf
Shinhan Donghae Open10:00Golf
Martial arts  
UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz7:00ESPNN
Motor sports  
F1 Italy GP, practice 35:55aESPN2
F1 Italy GP, qual.8:55aESPNN
NASCAR Kansas Lottery 3002:00USA
Men’s soccer  
Saint-Etienne vs. Bordeaux7:50abeIN
Napoli vs. Spezia8:30aCBSSN
Gaziantep vs. Mraniyespor11:55abeIN
Marseille vs. Lille1:55beIN
Nashville vs. LA Galaxy2:30Ch. 23
Tigres vs. Leon7:00Ch. 23
FC Dallas vs. LA FC7:30Ch. 21, 29
Houston vs. Kansas City7:30AT&T
Toluca vs. Pumas UNAM9:00Ch. 23
Guadalajara vs. Puebla9:00Ch. 30
Women’s soccer  
Tottenham vs. Man United6:30aCBSSN
Washington vs. San DiegoNoonCh. 11
Tennis  
U.S. Open3:00ESPN

