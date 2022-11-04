Today’s TV

EVENTTIMETV
MLB World Series  
Philadelphia at Houston7:00Ch. 4
NBA  
Boston at New York6:30NBA
Portland at Phoenix9:00NBA
Boxing  
Morrell vs. Yerbossynuly8:00SHOW
NCAA football  
Air Force vs Army10:30aCh. 11
Texas Tech at TCU11 amCh. 4
Ohio St. at Northwestern11 amCh. 8
Maryland at Wisconsin11 amBigTen
Western KY at Charlotte11 amCBSSN
Florida at Texas A&M11 amESPN
Minnesota at Nebraska11 amESPN2
Tulane at Tulsa11 amESPNU
Iowa at Purdue11 amFS1
Kentucky at Missouri11 amSEC
Baylor at Oklahoma2:00ESPN+
Penn St. at Indiana2:30Ch. 8
Tennessee at Georgia2:30Ch. 11
Michigan St. at Illinois2:30BigTen
New Mexico at Utah St.2:30CBSSN
Oregon at Colorado2:30ESPN
UCF at Memphis2:30ESPN2
West Virginia at Iowa St.2:30ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at Kansas2:30FS1
Wash. St. at Stanford2:30PAC 12
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman3:00Ch. 21
Fayetteville St. at Winston-Salem St.3:00Ch. 33
Navy at Cincinnati3:00ESPNU
Florida Int. at North Texas3:00ESPN+
Liberty at Arkansas3:00SEC
UNLV at San Diego St.6:00CBSSN
Alabama at LSU6:00ESPN
Texas at Kansas St.6:00FS1
BYU at Boise St.6:00FS2
Houston at SMU6:00NFL
Clemson at Notre Dame6:30Ch. 5
Florida St. at Miami6:30Ch. 8
Michigan at Rutgers6:30BigTen
Auburn at Mississippi St.6:30ESPN2
James Madison at Louisville6:30ESPNU
Arizona at Utah6:30PAC 12
S. Carolina at Vanderbilt6:30SEC
UCLA at Arizona St.8:30FS1
California at USC9:30ESPN
Hawaii at Fresno St.9:30FS2
Golf  
Rolex Challenge Tour6 amGolf
Tech. Championship2:00Golf
LPGA TOTO Japan Classic10:00Golf
Rolex Challenge Tour4:30a (Sun)Golf
NHL  
Colorado vs. Columbus1:00NHL
Stars at Edmonton3:00BSSW
Boston at Toronto6:00NHL
Horse racing  
America’s Day at the Races9:30aFS2
Breeders’ CupNoonUSA
2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic2:30Ch. 5
Motor sports  
NASCAR Cup, qualifying2:30USA
NASCAR Xfinity Championship5:00USA
Rodeo  
PBR Team Series Championship10:00CBSSN
Men’s soccer  
Man City vs. Fulham10 amUSA
Everton vs. Leicester City12:30Ch. 5
MLS Cup Final  
Philadelphia at LAFC3:00Ch. 4

Tags

Recommended for you