Today’s TV

EVENT

TIME

TV

NBA

  

New Orleans at Mavericks

7:00

BSSW

NCAA men’s basketball

  

Notre Dame at N. Carolina

10:30a

ESPN2

Creighton at Connecticut

11 am

Ch. 4

Vanderbilt at Missouri

11 am

Ch. 11

Nebraska at Minnesota

11 am

BigTen

Texas at Oklahoma St.

11 am

ESPNU

St. John’s at Providence

11 am

FS1

Davidson at VCU

11 am

USA

Georgia Tech at Florida St.

Noon

BSSW

Kentucky at Alabama

Noon

ESPN

Georgia at Florida

Noon

SEC

Wisconsin at Illinois

12:30

ESPN2

Ole Miss at Miss. St.

1:00

Ch. 11

Iowa St. at TCU

1:00

ESPNU

Georgetown at Marquette

1:00

FS1

UMass at George Wash.

1:00

USA

Michigan at Michigan St.

1:30

Ch. 4

Livingstone at Virginia St.

2:00

Ch. 33

Valparaiso at Bradley

2:00

CBSSN

Tennessee at S. Carolina

2:30

SEC

San Diego St. at Wyoming

3:00

Ch. 11

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff

3:00

Ch. 21

Clemson at Pittsburgh

3:00

ESPNU

Xavier at Villanova

3:30

FS1

Delaware at Charleston

4:00

CBSSN

Wash. St. at Arizona

4:00

PAC12

Murray St. at Drake

5:00

ESPNU

LSU at Texas A&M

5:00

SEC

Utah St. at Boise St.

5:30

FS1

Oregon at Utah

6:00

PAC12

BYU at San Diego

7:00

AT&T

Appalachian St. at James Madison

7:00

ESPNU

Butler at Seton Hall

7:30

FS1

Arkansas at Auburn

7:30

SEC

UNLV at New Mexico

8:30

CBSSN

Oregon St. at Colorado

8:30

PAC12

Gonzaga at Santa Clara

9:00

AT&T

NCAA women’s basketball

  

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff

12:30

Ch. 21

Nebraska at Rutgers

1:00

BigTen

Iowa at Michigan

3:30

Ch. 4

Horse racing

  

America’s Day at the Races

1:30

FS2

NFL

  

Kansas City at Las Vegas

3:30

Ch. 8/ESPN

Tennessee at Jacksonville

7:15

Ch. 8/ESPN

High school football

  

All-American Bowl

Noon

Ch. 5

Golf

  

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions

3:00

Ch. 5

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions

5:00

Golf

NHL

  

NY Rangers at New Jersey

Noon

NHL

Detroit at Toronto

6:00

NHL

NCAA men’s hockey

  

Michigan St. at Ohio St.

3:00

BigTen

Notre Dame at Wisconsin

5:30

BigTen

Minnesota at St. Cloud St.

6:00

CBSSN

Lacrosse

  

Panther City at Rochester

6:00

Ch. 21

Calgary at Colorado

9:00

ESPNU

Motorcycle racing

  

AMA Supercross Round 1

9:00

USA

Men’s soccer

  

Hyeres FC vs. Marseille

8:20a

FS2

Juventus vs. Udinese

11 am

CBSSN

Monterrey vs. Guadalajara

9:00

FS2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you