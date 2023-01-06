Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 1:07 am
EVENT
TIME
TV
NBA
New Orleans at Mavericks
7:00
BSSW
NCAA men’s basketball
Notre Dame at N. Carolina
10:30a
ESPN2
Creighton at Connecticut
11 am
Ch. 4
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Ch. 11
Nebraska at Minnesota
BigTen
Texas at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU
St. John’s at Providence
FS1
Davidson at VCU
USA
Georgia Tech at Florida St.
Noon
Kentucky at Alabama
ESPN
Georgia at Florida
SEC
Wisconsin at Illinois
12:30
Ole Miss at Miss. St.
1:00
Iowa St. at TCU
Georgetown at Marquette
UMass at George Wash.
Michigan at Michigan St.
1:30
Livingstone at Virginia St.
2:00
Ch. 33
Valparaiso at Bradley
CBSSN
Tennessee at S. Carolina
2:30
San Diego St. at Wyoming
3:00
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff
Ch. 21
Clemson at Pittsburgh
Xavier at Villanova
3:30
Delaware at Charleston
4:00
Wash. St. at Arizona
PAC12
Murray St. at Drake
5:00
LSU at Texas A&M
Utah St. at Boise St.
5:30
Oregon at Utah
6:00
BYU at San Diego
AT&T
Appalachian St. at James Madison
Butler at Seton Hall
7:30
Arkansas at Auburn
UNLV at New Mexico
8:30
Oregon St. at Colorado
Gonzaga at Santa Clara
9:00
NCAA women’s basketball
Nebraska at Rutgers
Iowa at Michigan
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races
FS2
NFL
Kansas City at Las Vegas
Ch. 8/ESPN
Tennessee at Jacksonville
7:15
High school football
All-American Bowl
Ch. 5
Golf
PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions
NHL
NY Rangers at New Jersey
Detroit at Toronto
NCAA men’s hockey
Michigan St. at Ohio St.
Notre Dame at Wisconsin
Minnesota at St. Cloud St.
Lacrosse
Panther City at Rochester
Calgary at Colorado
Motorcycle racing
AMA Supercross Round 1
Men’s soccer
Hyeres FC vs. Marseille
8:20a
Juventus vs. Udinese
Monterrey vs. Guadalajara
