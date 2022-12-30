Sunshine and some clouds. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 12:18 am
EVENT
TIME
TV
NBA
Mavs at San Antonio
6:00
BSSW
NCAA men’s basketball
Connecticut at Xavier
11 am
Ch. 4
Louisville at Kentucky
Ch. 11
Va. Tech at Wake Forest
Stony Brook at N’eastern
CBSSN
Texas Tech at TCU
ESPNU
St. John's at Seton Hall
FS1
Florida State at Duke
noon
ESPN2
Arizona at Arizona State
1:00
Oklahoma St. at Kansas
Fresno St. at Utah St.
Baylor at Iowa State
Texas at Oklahoma
ESPN+
S.F. Austin at UTA
Marquette at Villanova
San Diego State at UNLV
3:00
W.Ky. at Middle Tenn.
New Mexico at Wyoming
Fla. Internat’l at UNT
Utah at Stanford
Pac12
Colorado at California
5:00
Oregon State at Oregon
7:00
NCAA women’s basketball
Princeton at Harvard
ESPNN
Michigan at Ohio State
BigTen
UNT at Fla. Internat’l
Oklahoma at W. Virginia
TCU at Baylor
2:00
Iowa St. at Texas Tech
Kansas State at Texas
LHN
Creighton at DePaul
Tarleton at UTA
4:00
Kansas at Oklahoma St.
Arizona at California
9:00
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races
1:30
FS2
NCAA football
Music City: Iowa vs. Ky
Ch. 8
Sugar: Alabama vs. Kansas State
ESPN, SEC
Fiesta: TCU vs. Michigan
ESPN
Peach: Ohio State vs. Georgia
NHL
San Jose at Stars
BSSW+
Jr. hockey (IIHF World Championship)
Switzerland vs. Slovakia
10 am
Czechia vs. Germany
12:30
United States vs. Finland
Canada vs. Sweden
5:30
Lacrosse
Panther City at Saskatchewan
8:00
Ch. 21
Martial arts
Souza vs. McKee; Koike vs. Pitbull
Show
Men’s soccer
Wolverhampton vs. Man U
6:30a
USA
Newcastle vs. Leeds
9 am
B&H Albion vs. Arsenal
11:30a
Ch. 5
NBA: Mavericks at San Antonio, 6 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
NHL: San Jose at Stars, 7 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
NCAA football: TCU vs. Michigan, 3 p.m., WBAP-AM 820
