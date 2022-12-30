Today’s TV

EVENT

TIME

TV

NBA

  

Mavs at San Antonio

6:00

BSSW

NCAA men’s basketball

  

Connecticut at Xavier

11 am

Ch. 4

Louisville at Kentucky

11 am

Ch. 11

Va. Tech at Wake Forest

11 am

BSSW

Stony Brook at N’eastern

11 am

CBSSN

Texas Tech at TCU

11 am

ESPNU

St. John's at Seton Hall

11 am

FS1

Florida State at Duke

noon

ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona State

1:00

Ch. 4

Oklahoma St. at Kansas

1:00

Ch. 11

Fresno St. at Utah St.

1:00

CBSSN

Baylor at Iowa State

1:00

ESPNU

Texas at Oklahoma

1:00

ESPN+

S.F. Austin at UTA

1:00

ESPN+

Marquette at Villanova

1:00

FS1

San Diego State at UNLV

3:00

Ch. 11

W.Ky. at Middle Tenn.

3:00

CBSSN

New Mexico at Wyoming

3:00

FS1

Fla. Internat’l at UNT

3:00

ESPN+

Utah at Stanford

3:00

Pac12

Colorado at California

5:00

Pac12

Oregon State at Oregon

7:00

Pac12

NCAA women’s basketball

  

Princeton at Harvard

11 am

ESPNN

Michigan at Ohio State

noon

BigTen

UNT at Fla. Internat’l

noon

ESPN+

Oklahoma at W. Virginia

1:00

ESPN+

TCU at Baylor

2:00

ESPN+

Iowa St. at Texas Tech

2:00

ESPN+

Kansas State at Texas

2:00

LHN

Creighton at DePaul

3:00

Ch. 4

Tarleton at UTA

4:00

ESPN+

Kansas at Oklahoma St.

4:00

ESPN+

Arizona at California

9:00

Pac12

Horse racing

  

America’s Day at the Races

1:30

FS2

NCAA football

  

Music City: Iowa vs. Ky

11 am

Ch. 8

Sugar: Alabama vs. Kansas State

11 am

ESPN, SEC

Fiesta: TCU vs. Michigan

3:00

ESPN

Peach: Ohio State vs. Georgia

7:00

ESPN, SEC

NHL

  

San Jose at Stars

7:00

BSSW+

Jr. hockey (IIHF World Championship)

  

Switzerland vs. Slovakia

10 am

NHL

Czechia vs. Germany

12:30

NHL

United States vs. Finland

3:00

NHL

Canada vs. Sweden

5:30

NHL

Lacrosse

  

Panther City at Saskatchewan

8:00

Ch. 21

Martial arts

  

Souza vs. McKee; Koike vs. Pitbull

7:00

Show

Men’s soccer

  

Wolverhampton vs. Man U

6:30a

USA

Newcastle vs. Leeds

9 am

USA

B&H Albion vs. Arsenal

11:30a

Ch. 5

