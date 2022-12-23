Today’s TV

EVENTTIMETV
NFL  
NY Giants at MinnesotaNoonCh. 4
Cincinnati at New EnglandNoonCh. 11
Philadelphia at Cowboys3:25Ch. 4
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh7:15NFL
NCAA football  
Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tenn. St. vs. San Diego St.7:00ESPN
Men’s soccer  
Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce9:55abeIN
