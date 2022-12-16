Today’s TV

EVENTTIMETV
Pickleball  
Las Vegas DoublesNoonTennis
NBA  
Miami vs. San Antonio4:00NBA
Mavericks at Cleveland7:00Ch. 21
New Orleans at Phoenix8:00NBA
NCAA men’s basketball  
Wake Forest at Rutgers11 amBigTen
Indiana at Kansas11 amESPN2
Providence at Seton Hall11:30aCh. 4
Alabama at GonzagaNoonCh. 11
DePaul at Northwestern1:00BigTen
Houston at Virginia1:00ESPN2
N. Carolina vs. Ohio St.2:00Ch. 11
Nicholls St. at Miss. St.2:00SEC
Alabama A&M at Illinois3:00BigTen
Villanova at Saint Joe’s3:00CBSSN
UCLA vs. Kentucky4:30Ch. 11
Utah at BYU5:00CBSSN
Davidson vs. Purdue5:15BigTen
Texas A&M at Memphis6:00ESPNU
Connecticut at Butler6:00FS1
Winthrop at LSU6:00SEC
Dayton vs. Wyoming7:00CBSSN
Portland at Oregon7:00PAC12
SE Missouri St. at Iowa7:30BigTen
Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.8:00ESPNU
Idaho St. at Washington9:00PAC12
Vanderbilt vs. NC St.9:30CBSSN
Tennessee at Arizona9:30ESPN2
Boxing  
Rivera vs. Martin9:00SHOW
Horse racing  
America’s Day at the Races1:30FS1
America's Day at the Races4:00FS2
NFL  
Indianapolis at MinnesotaNoonNFL
Baltimore at Cleveland3:30NFL
Miami at Buffalo7:15NFL
NCAA football  
Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville10 amESPN
Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central11 amCh. 8
HBCU Pigskin ShowdownNoonCNBC
D2 final: Colorado School of Mines vs. Ferris St.NoonESPNU
Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St.1:30ESPN
LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St.2:30Ch. 8
FCS semifinal: Montana St. at South Dakota St.3:00ESPN2
LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss.4:45ESPN
New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU6:30Ch. 8
Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise St.8:15ESPN
UIL high school football title games  
5A-DI: Aledo vs. College Station11 amBSSW
6A-DII: DeSoto vs. Austin Vandegrift3:00BSSW
6A-DI: Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore7:00BSSW
Golf  
Mauritius Open5 amGOLF
PNC Championship1:00Ch. 5
Mauritius Open2 amGOLF
NHL  
Columbus at BostonNoonNHL
Toronto at Washington6:00NHL
Stars at Carolina6:00BSSW+
2022 FIFA World Cup - Third-place game  
Croatia vs. Morocco9 amCh. 4, 39
Men’s soccer  
Aberdeen vs. Celtic6:30aCBSSN
Tigres UANL vs. Atlas9:00Ch. 49
NCAA women’s volleyball national final  
Texas vs. Louisville7:00ESPN2
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you