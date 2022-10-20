Abundant sunshine. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 21, 2022 @ 2:49 pm
MLB playoffs
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:30, FS1
NBA
Boston at Miami, 6:30, ESPN
Memphis at Houston, 7:00, AT&T
Denver at Golden State, 9:05, ESPN
Boxing
The New Generation, 8:30, Show
NCAA football
Princeton at Harvard, 6:00, ESPNU
Tulsa at Temple, 6:30, ESPN2
UAB at Western Kentucky, 7:00, CBSSN
Golf
Mallorca Open, 6:30a, Golf
The CJ Cup, 2:00, Golf
BMW Ladies Championship, 10:00, Golf
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30a, FS2
Motor sports
F1 United States, practice 1, 1:55, ESPN2
F1 United States, practice 2, 4:55, ESPNN
NASCAR Xfinity, qual., 5:00, USA
Skating
Figure Skating Grand Prix, 6:30, USA
NCAA men’s soccer
Washington at Oregon St., 8:00, Pac12
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup
QF: United States vs. Nigeria, 5:48a, FS2
QF: Germany vs. Brazil, 9:18a, FS2
Softball
Odessa at Texas, 6:00, LHN
NCAA women’s volleyball
Oklahoma at TCU, 12:30, ESPNU
Northwestern at Rutgers, 5:00, BigTen
Penn State at Maryland, 7:00, BigTen
Missouri at Ole Miss, 7:00, SEC
UCLA at Stanford, 10:00, Pac12
High school football
Garland Naaman Forest vs. Wylie, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1; Southlake Carroll vs. Eaton, 7 p.m., KWRD 100.7, DragonSportsNetwork.com; DeSoto vs. Cedar Hill, 7:30 p.m., KSKY 660 AM, 660amtheanswer.com
