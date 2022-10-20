Sunny skies. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: October 21, 2022 @ 12:46 am
Today’s TV
MLB playoffs
NY Yankees at Houston, 6:30, TBS
NBA
Milwaukee at Phil., 6:30, TNT
LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 9:00, TNT
NFL
New Orleans at Arizona, 7:15, Prime
NCAA football
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 6:30, ESPN
Troy at South Alabama, 6:30, ESPNU
High school football
Allen at Denton Guyer, 6:00, ESPN2
Lake Highland
vs. Richardson Pearce, 7:00, Ch. 33
Golf
Mallorca Open, 6:30a, Golf
The CJ Cup, 2:00, Golf
BMW Ladies Champ., 10:00, Golf
Horse racing
America’s Day
at the Races, 11:30a, FS2
NHL
Stars at Toronto, 6:00, BSSW
Men’s soccer
Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 1:30, USA
Cincinnati at Phil., 7:00, FS1
LA Galaxy at LA FC, 9:00, FS1
NCAA: Cal at UCLA, 9:30, Pac-12
NCAA women’s soccer
Rutgers at Michigan, 6:00, BigTen
Kentucky at Missouri, 6:00, SEC
USC at Utah, 7:00, Pac-12
Radio
Stars at Toronto, 6 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
Sachse vs. South Garland, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
