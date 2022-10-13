Sunny. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 12:28 am
Today’s TV
MLB Division Series
Cleveland at NY Yankees, Noon, TBS
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30, FS1
LA Dodgers at San Diego, 7:30, FS1
NBA
Boston at Toronto, 6:00, NBA
Mavericks at Utah, 8:00, BSSW
Denver at Golden St., 9:00, ESPN2
NCAA football
Brown at Princeton, 6:00, ESPNU
Navy at SMU, 6:30, ESPN
UTSA at Florida Int., 7:00, CBSSN
Golf
Andalucía Masters, 7 am, Golf
SAS Championship, 1:00, Golf
ZOZO Championship, 9:30, Golf
NHL
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:00, NHL
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30a, FS2
Motor sports
NASCAR Xfinity, qualifying, 7:30, USA
Men’s soccer
Alanyaspor vs. Antalyaspor, 11:55a, beIN
Strasbourg vs. Lille, 1:55, beIN
Brentford vs. Brighton, 2:00, USA
Women’s soccer
FIFA U17: Brazil vs. U.S., 5:48a, FS2
FIFA U17: Germany vs. Chile, 9:18a, FS2
NCAA men’s soccer
Wisconsin at Maryland, 4:00, ESPNU
Penn St. at Indiana, 5:30, BigTen
Gonzaga at Washington, 6:00, PAC12
NCAA women’s soccer
UCLA at Stanford, 8:00, PAC12
NCAA women’s volleyball
Penn St. at Nebraska, 7:30, BigTen
Florida at Miss. State, 8:00, SEC
Oregon at USC, 10:00, PAC12
Radio
Navy at SMU, 6:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310; KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
High school football
DeSoto at Lake Ridge, 7 p.m., KSKY 660 AM, 660amtheanswer.com; North Garland vs. Rowlett, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
TODAY ON SPORTS RADIO 1310-AM AND 96.7-FM THE TICKET
6:55 a.m.: The Musers Football Picks Against the P-1
7:35 a.m.: Scattershooting with Junior Miller
7:55 a.m.: The Emergency Brake of the Week
8:15 a.m.: Cowboys-Eagles Preview
8:55 a.m.: Stars analyst Daryl “Razor” Reaugh
9:35 a.m.: The Ranch Report with David Moore
10:30 a.m.: The Cowboys Game Plan vs. Philly
11:10 a.m.: Football Picks of the Pole
1:00 p.m.: Philly radio legend, Angelo Cataldi enters the Hang Zone
2:30 p.m.: Chappy’s Lock Football Pick of the Week
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
