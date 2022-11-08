Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 1:07 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Mavericks at Orlando, 4:30, BSSW
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30, ESPN
LA Lakers at LA Clippers, 9:05, ESPN
NHL
Pittsburgh at Wash, 6:30, TNT
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:00, TNT
NCAA men’s basketball
Monmouth at Seton Hall, 7:00, FS1
NCAA football
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 6:00, CBSSN
Buffalo at Central Mich., 6:00, ESPN2
No. Ill. at Western Mich., 6:00, ESPNU
Horse racing
Day at the Races, Noon, FS2
Golf
Nedbank Challenge, 2:30a (Thu), Golf
Men’s soccer
Sassuolo vs. AS Roma, 11:30a, CBSSN
Mexico vs. Iraq, 1:30, Ch. 23
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 1:30, ESPN2
USMNT roster announcement, 4:00, ESPN2
NCAA men’s soccer
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 5:00, BigTen
Indiana at Maryland, 7:00, BigTen
NCAA women’s volleyball
Iowa St. at Texas, 7:00, LHN
Stanford at USC, 9:00, PAC 12
Radio
Mavericks at Orlando, 6 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
