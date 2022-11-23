Thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 6:38 pm
NCAA men’s basketball
Battle 4 Atlantis semi, 10 am, ESPN
Florida State vs. Siena, 10 am, ESPN2
N. Carolina vs. Portland, Noon, ESPN
Battle 4 Atlantis semi, 12:30, ESPN2
Ole Miss vs. Stanford, 12:30, ESPNU
Duke vs. Oregon State, 2:00, ESPN
Iowa State vs. Villanova, 2:30, ESPN2
Battle 4 Atlantis semi, 3:00, ESPNN
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, 4:00, ESPN
Florida vs. Xavier, 4:30, ESPN2
Battle 4 Atlantis semi, 5:30, ESPN3
Memphis vs. Seton Hall, 6:30, ESPNN
Connecticut vs. Oregon, 7:00, ESPN2
Purdue vs. West Virginia, 9:00, ESPN2
Wooden Legacy 3rd place, 9:00, ESPNU
Alabama vs. Michigan St., 9:30, ESPN
Portland St. vs. Gonzaga, 11:30, ESPN
Wooden Legacy final, 11:30, ESPN2
NCAA women’s basketball
Iowa St. vs. Michigan St., 6:30, ESPNU
NFL
Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30a, Ch. 11
NY Giants at Cowboys, 3:30, Ch. 4
New England at Minn., 7:15, Ch. 5, Ch. 39
NCAA football
Miss. St. at Ole Miss, 6:00, ESPN
Golf
Andalucia Costa del Sol Open, 9 am, Golf
Australian PGA Champ., 8:30, Golf
Joburg Open, 4 am (Fri), Golf
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10:30a, FS2
America’s Day at the Races, 11 am, FS1
America’s Day at the Races, 3:30, FS2
2022 FIFA World Cup
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 7 am, FS1, Ch. 39
Portugal vs. Ghana, 10 am, Ch. 4, Ch. 39
Brazil vs. Serbia, 1:00, Ch. 4, Ch. 39
Wales vs. Iran, 4 am (Fri), FS1, Ch. 39
NY Giants at Cowboys, 3:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan; KMVK-FM 107.5 La Grande (Spanish)
