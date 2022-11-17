A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 12:08 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:30, ESPN
Denver at Mavericks, 7:30, BSSW
New York at Golden State, 9:05, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Penn St. vs. Virginia Tech, 11 am, ESPN2
Colorado vs. Texas A&M, 11 am, ESPNU
La Salle vs. Wake Forest, 1:00, CBSSN
UMass vs. Murray St., 1:30, ESPN2
Furman vs. Old Dominion, 1:30, ESPNU
Georgetown vs. Loyola Mary., 3:30, CBSSN
Indiana at Xavier, 5:00, FS1
UCF vs. Oklahoma State, 6:00, CBSSN
Virginia vs. Baylor, 6:00, ESPN2
Boise St./Charlotte vs. Loyola/Tulsa, 6:00, ESPNU
Bucknell at Georgia, 6:00, SEC
S. Carolina vs. Davidson/Charleston, 6:30, ESPNN
Villanova at Michigan St., 7:00, FS1
UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 7:30, FS2
Southern at California, 8:00, PAC 12
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:00, SEC
DePaul vs. Santa Clara, 8:30, CBSSN
Illinois vs. UCLA, 8:30, ESPNU
Mount St. Mary’s at USC, 10:00, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
Marist vs. E. Kentucky, 6:30a, ESPNU
Horse racing
Bahrain International Trophy, 6:30a, FS2
America’s Day at the Races, 10:30a, FS2
NCAA football
South Florida at Tulsa, 8:00, ESPN2
San Diego St. at N. Mexico, 8:45, FS1
Golf
World Tour Champ., 5 am, Golf
RSM Classic, 11 am, Golf
CME Group Tour Champ., 2:00, Golf
World Tour Champ., 1a. Sat, Golf
NCAA hockey
Minnesota at Michigan, 5:00, BigTen
Martial arts
Bellator MMA 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2, 8:00, SHOW
Motor sports
F1 Abu Dhabi, practice 2, 6:55a, ESPNN
F1 Abu Dhabi, practice 3, 4:25a Sat, ESPN2
NCAA women’s volleyball
Minnesota at Penn State, 7:30, BigTen
Radio
Denver at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
High school football
Wol. Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m., KWRD-FM 100.7, DragonSportsNetwork.com
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
