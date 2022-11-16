Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 11:06 pm
NCAA men’s basketball
Furman vs. Penn State, 10:30a, ESPNU
Colorado vs. UMass, 12:30, ESPNU
Old Dominion vs. Va. Tech, 1:00, ESPN2
Murray St. vs. Texas A&M, 3:00, ESPN2
Nebraska at St. John’s, 5:30, FS1
St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 5:30, FS2
Legends Classic, 6:00, ESPN2
Boise State vs. Charlotte, 6:00, ESPNN
SC State at Kentucky, 6:00, SEC
UC Riverside at Creighton, 7:30, FS1
LIU at Marquette, 7:30, FS2
Central Mich. at Minn., 8:00, BigTen
Utah Tech at Arizona, 8:00, PAC 12
S. Dakota at Miss. St., 8:00, SEC
Legends Classic Champ., 8:30, ESPN2
Loyola-Chicago vs. Tulsa, 8:30, ESPNU
Cal. Baptist at Wash., 10:00, PAC 12
Rider vs. Stetson, 4am (Fri), ESPNU
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11 am, FS2
NFL
Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:15, Prime
NCAA football
SMU at Tulane, 6:30, ESPN
Golf
DP World Tour Champ., 5 am, Golf
PGA Tour RSM Classic, 11am, Golf
CME Group Tour Champ., 2:00, Golf
DP World Tour Champ., 1am (Fri), Golf
NHL
Stars at Florida, 6:00, BSSW
Women’s hockey
United States at Canada, 9:00, NHL
NCAA hockey
Minnesota at Michigan, 5:30, BigTen
Motor sports
F1 Abu Dhabi, practice 1, 3:55a (Fri), ESPN2
SMU at Tulane, 6:30 p.m., KLIF-AM 570
High school football
Gunter vs. Jacksboro, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1, kxez.com; Rockwall-Heath vs. DeSoto, 7 p.m., KSKY 660 AM, 660amtheanswer.com
