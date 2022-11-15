Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 12:25 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30, ESPN
Houston at Mavericks, 7:30, BSSW
Golden State at Phoenix, 9:05, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, 5:00, ESPNU
E. Illinois at Ohio St., 6:00, BigTen
Iowa at Seton Hall, 6:30, FS1
Gonzaga at Texas, 8:30, ESPN2
NCAA women’s basketball
Notre Dame at N’western, 8:00, BigTen
Oklahoma at Utah, 8:00, PAC 12
Cal Poly at Stanford, 10:00, PAC 12
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, Noon, FS2
NCAA football
E. Michigan at Kent State, 5:00, ESPN2
Miami (OH) at No. Illinois, 6:00, CBSSN
W. Michigan at Central Michigan, 7:00, ESPNU
Golf
World Tour Championship, 1 am (Thu), Golf
NHL
St. Louis at Chicago, 6:30, TNT
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:00, TNT
Soccer
Mexico vs. Sweden, 1:00, Ch. 23
NCAA women’s volleyball
Kansas at Texas, 6:00, LHN
Arkansas at Missouri, 7:00, SEC
Radio
{span}Houston at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., 97.1 The Freak{/span}
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
