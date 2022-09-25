Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 10:00 pm
Today’s TV
MLB
NY Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLB
FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 11 p.m., ESPNU
NFL
Cowboys at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m., Ch. 8, ESPN, ESPN2
NHL
NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 6 p.m., NHL
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NHL
Soccer
UEFA: England vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Radio
Cowboys at NY Giants, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3; KMVK-FM 107.5 (Spanish)
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
