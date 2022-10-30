Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 12:08 am
Today’s TV
MLB World Series
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:00, Ch. 4
NBA
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30, NBA
Horse racing
Melbourne Cup, 9:30, FS2
NFL
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:00, ESPN
Men’s soccer
Basaksehir vs. Giresunspor, 11:55 a.m., beIN
Tennis
Paris Masters, 7 a.m., BSSW
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
In the DR-C's newest newsletter, get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.