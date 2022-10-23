Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 1:21 am
Today’s TV
MLB playoffs
Houston at NY Yankees, 3:00, TBS
NBA
Orlando at New York, 6:30, NBA
Denver at Portland, 9:00, NBA
NFL
Chicago at New England, 7:00, ESPN, ESPN2
Golf
East Lake Cup, 2:00, Golf
NHL
Stars at Ottawa, 6:00, BSSW
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 7:00, NHL
Soccer
West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 2:00, USA
Radio
Stars vs. Ottawa, 6 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
