Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 2:06 am
Today’s TV
MLB Division Series
Cleveland at NY Yankees, 6:07 p.m., TBS
NFL
Denver at LA Chargers, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Winnipeg at Stars, 7:30 p.m., BSSW
Men’s soccer
Ankaragucu vs. Fenerbahce, 11:55 a.m., beIN
NYC FC vs. Miami, 6 p.m., FS1
FC Dallas vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer
FIFA U17: New Zealand vs. Germany, 5:48 a.m., FS2
FIFA U17: U.S. vs. Morocco, 9:18 a.m., FS2
Radio
Winnipeg at Stars, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
