Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 12:10 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7:00, NBA
Brooklyn at Mavericks, 8:30, BSSW
Cleveland at LA Clippers, 9:30, NBA
NFL
Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:00, ESPN
MNF with Peyton and Eli, 7:15, ESPN2
Golf
Tech. Championship, 1:00, Golf
NHL
St. Louis at Boston, 6:00, NHL
NCAA men’s basketball
Miss. Valley at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN+
Pacific at Stanford, 1:00, PAC 12
Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, 5:30, BigTen
Howard at Kentucky, 5:30, SEC
Bethune-Cookman at Iowa, 6:00, ESPNU
Texas St. at Washington St., 6:00, PAC 12
Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 7:00, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Oklahoma, 7:00, ESPN+
UL-Monroe at Texas A&M, 7:00, ESPN+
South Dakota at Wisconsin, 7:30, BigTen
TXA&M Commerce at SMU, 7:30, ESPN+
NW State at Texas Tech, 8:00, ESPN+
UTA at Oklahoma St., 8:00, ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Illinois, 8:00, ESPNU
UTEP at Texas, 8:00, LHN
Nicholls St. at Arizona, 8:30, PAC 12
Sacramento St. at UCLA, 10:30, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
E. Tennessee St. at South Carolina, 7:30, SEC
G League basketball
Ignite at South Bay, 9:00, ESPNN
*if necessary
Radio
Brooklyn at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
College men’s basketball
Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 7 p.m., WBAP-AM 820
Texas A&M Commerce at SMU, 7:30 p.m., KAAM-AM 770
UTA at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., KTNO-AM 620 Radio Luz
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
