Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 12:03 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:00, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
Minnesota at Va. Tech, 6:00, ESPN2
Troy at Arkansas, 7:00, SEC
Pitt at Northwestern, 8:00, ESPN2
Seattle at Washington, 9:00, PAC12
NFL
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:00, ESPN
NHL
NJ at NY Rangers, 6:00, NHL
Stars at St. Louis, 7:00, BSSW
2022 FIFA World Cup
Korea Republic vs. Ghana, 7 am, FS1, Ch. 39
Brazil vs. Switzerland ,10 am, Ch. 4, Ch. 39
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 1:00, Ch. 4, Ch. 39
Radio
Stars at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
