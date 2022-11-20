Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 1:09 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Golden State at New Orleans, 7:00, NBA
Utah at LA Clippers, 9:30, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
N. Iowa vs. San Francisco, 11:30a, CBSSN
Texas Tech vs. Creighton, 1:30, ESPN2
Wichita St. vs. Grand Canyon, 2:00, CBSSN
Louisville vs. Arkansas, 4:00, ESPN2
UAB vs. South Florida, 5:00, CBSSN
Georgia Tech vs. Utah, 5:00, FS1
W. Illinois at UTRGV, 5:00, LHN
Syracuse vs. Richmond, 6:00, ESPN2
Omaha at Iowa, 7:00, BigTen
Georgia vs. Saint Joseph’s, 7:30, CBSSN
Miss. St. vs. Marquette, 7:30, FS1
Northern Arizona vs. Texas, 7:30, LHN
Ohio St. vs. San Diego St., 8:00, ESPN2
St. John’s vs. Temple, 8:30, ESPNU
Texas State at California, 9:00, PAC 12
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota, 9:30, CBSSN
Cincinnati vs. Arizona, 10:30, ESPN2
NCAA women’s basketball
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, 11 am, ESPN2
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, 1:30, ESPNU
NFL
San Francisco vs. Arizona, 7:00, ESPN
NHL
Colorado at Stars, 7:30, BSSW
2022 FIFA World Cup
England vs. Iran, 7 am, FS1, Ch. 39
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 10 am, Ch. 4, Ch. 39
United States vs. Wales, 1:00 pm, Ch. 4, Ch. 39
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 4am (Tue), FS1, Ch. 39
Radio
Colorado at Stars, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.