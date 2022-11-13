Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Today’s TV
NBA
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30, NBATV
NCAA men’s basketball
Delaware St. at Villanova, 5:30, FS2
DePaul at Minnesota, 6:00, BigTen
SC State at Duquesne, 6:00, CBSSN
Florida Atlantic at Florida, 6:00, SEC
Idaho State at Utah, 7:00, PAC 12
Butler at Penn State, 7:30, FS1
Monmouth at Illinois, 8:00, BigTen
Holy Cross at Creighton, 8:00, CBSSN
Norfolk State at UCLA, 9:00, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
Indiana at Tennessee, 5:00, ESPN2
Texas at Connecticut, 5:30, FS1
NFL
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15, ESPN
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
