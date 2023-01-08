Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 12:01 am
NBA
Chicago at Boston, 6:30, NBA
College football
CFP National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, 6:30, ESPN
NHL
Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30, NHL
Women’s hockey
U-18 World Champ.: U.S. vs. Finland, 9 a.m., NHL
Men’s soccer
Basaksehir vs. Adana Demirspor, 7:55 a.m., beIN
Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor, 10:55 a.m., beIN
NCAA football
TCU vs. Georgia, 6:30 p.m., WBAP-AM 820
