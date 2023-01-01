Thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 12:45 am
NBA
Mavericks at Houston, 7:00, BSSW
Atlanta at Golden State, 9:00, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
Rutgers at Purdue, 6:00, BigTen
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 6:00, ESPNU
NCAA women’s basketball
Maryland at Rutgers, 1:00, BigTen
Arizona at Stanford, 1:30, PAC 12
South Carolina at Georgia, 6:00, SEC
NFL
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 7:30, Ch. 8 ESPN
NCAA football
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 11 am, ESPN2
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Noon, Ch. 8
Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC, Noon, ESPN
Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah, 4:00, ESPN
NHL
Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 1:00, TNT
Junior hockey (IIHF World Championship)
QF: Czechia vs. Switzerland, 12:30, NHL
QF: United States vs. Germany, 3:00, NHL
QF: Canada vs. Slovakia, 5:30, NHL
Men’s soccer
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 11:30a, USA
Girls high school volleyball
Under Armour Next All-America Game, 3:00, ESPNU
Mavericks at Houston, 7 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1
