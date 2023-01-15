Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Today’s TV
NBA
Boston at Charlotte, noon, NBA
Miami at Atlanta, 2:30, TNT
Phoenix at Memphis, 5:00, TNT
Houston at LA Lakers, 9:30, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
Georgetown at Villanova, 11 am, Ch. 4
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 1:00, CBSSN
Purdue at Michigan St., 1:30, Ch. 4
George Wash. at Geo. Mason, 3:00, CBSSN
Illinois at Minnesota, 5:00, BIGTEN
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 6:00, CBSSN
Florida Atl. at W. Kentucky, 6:00, ESPNU
North Texas at Florida Int., 6:00, ESPN+
Morehouse at Howard, 6:00, FS1
Rice at UTSA, 7:00, ESPN+
UAB at Middle Tenn., 8:00, CBSSN
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 8:00, ESPNU
NCAA women’s basketball
Florida Int. at North Texas, 3:30, ESPN+
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 6:00, SEC
Boise St. at UNLV, 10:00, CBSSN
Boy’s high school basketball
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Camden (N.J.), 10 am, ESPNU
Columbus (Fla.) at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), noon, ESPNU
Sunrise Christian (Kan.) at Montverde (Fla.), 2:00, ESPNU
AZ Compass (Ariz.) at IMG Academy (Fla.), 4:00, ESPNU
G League basketball
Fort Wayne at Ignite, 5:00, NBA
NFL
Cowboys at Tampa Bay, 7:15, Ch. 8, ESPN, ESPN2
NHL
Stars at Vegas, 5:00, BSSW
NCAA men’s hockey
Minn. St. at Arizona St., 4:30, PAC 12
Men’s hockey
All-American Prospects Game, 3:00, NHL
ECHL All-Star Classic, 6:00, NHL
Men’s soccer
Cameroon vs. Congo, 7:00, beIN
Tennis
Australian Open, 10:30, ESPN2
NCAA men’s wrestling
Pennsylvania at Stanford, 8:00, PAC12
Radio
Cowboys at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3; KMVK-FM 107.5 (Spanish)
Stars at Vegas, 5 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
