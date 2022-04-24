Today’s TV

MLB

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLB

Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW+

Cleveland at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA playoffs

Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., TNT

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., NBA

Utah at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., BSSW, TNT

Soccer

Besiktas vs. Kasimpasa, 12:25 p.m., beIN

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 2 p.m., USA

Women’s U-17: U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, 2:50 p.m., FS2

Women’s U-17: Panama vs. Mexico, 5:50 p.m., FS2

College softball

Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

Radio

MLB

Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

NBA

Utah at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks

