Mostly cloudy. High 71F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 25, 2022 @ 1:16 am
Today’s TV
Sport in bold
MLB
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLB
Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW+
Cleveland at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA playoffs
Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., TNT
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., NBA
Utah at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., BSSW, TNT
Soccer
Besiktas vs. Kasimpasa, 12:25 p.m., beIN
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 2 p.m., USA
Women’s U-17: U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, 2:50 p.m., FS2
Women’s U-17: Panama vs. Mexico, 5:50 p.m., FS2
College softball
Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
Radio
Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
NBA
Utah at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
