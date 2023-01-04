Sunny. High 62F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 12:20 am
NBA
Boston at Mavericks, 6:30, TNT
LA Clippers at Denver, 9:00, TNT
NCAA men’s basketball
Maryland at Rutgers, 5:30, BigTen
Drexel at Towson, 6:00, CBSSN
SMU at Houston, 6:00, ESPN2
Tennessee St. at
SIU-Edwardsville, 6:00, ESPNN
Bryant at Vermont, 6:00, ESPNU
Purdue at Ohio St., 6:00, FS1
Wash. St. at Arizona St., 7:00, Pac12
N. Texas at Western Ky, 8:00, CBSSN
Oregon at Colorado, 8:00, ESPN2
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 8:00, ESPNU
Indiana at Iowa, 8:00, FS1
USC at UCLA, 8:30, ESPN
Oregon St. at Utah, 9:00, Pac12
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 10:00, ESPN2
BYU at
Loyola Marymount, 10:00, ESPNU
Washington at Arizona, 10:00, FS1
NCAA women’s basketball
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6:00, BSSW
Kentucky at Georgia, 6:00, SEC
Northwestern at Illinois, 8:00, BigTen
Texas A&M at LSU, 8:00, SEC
Golf
PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5:00, Golf
NHL
Washington at Columbus, 6:00, ESPN
Jr. hockey (IIHF World Championship)
Bronze: Sweden
vs. TBA, 1:30, NHL
Final: Czech Republic
vs. TBA, 5:30, NHL
Boston at Mavericks, 6:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
SMU at Houston, 6 p.m., KAAM-AM 770
