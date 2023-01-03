Sunny. High 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
NBA
Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30, ESPN
Miami at LA Lakers, 9:00, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Coll. of Charleston at NC A&T, 4:00, CBSSN
Villanova at Georgetown, 5:30, FS1
Auburn at Georgia, 5:30, SEC
Penn State at Michigan, 6:00, BigTen
Miami at Georgia Tech, 6:00, BSSW
Loyola-Chicago at Davidson, 6:00, CBSSN
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 6:00, ESPN2
Texas A&M at Florida, 6:00, ESPNU
UConn at Providence, 7:30, FS1
Missouri at Arkansas, 7:30, SEC
Illinois at Northwestern, 8:00, BigTen
DePaul at Butler, 8:00, CBSSN
TCU at Baylor, 8:00, ESPN2
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 8:00, ESPNU
Colorado State at Nevada, 9:30, FS1
NHL
New Jersey at Detroit, 6:00, TNT
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:30, TNT
Stars at Anaheim, 9:00, BSSW
Jr. hockey (IIHF World Championship)
Semi: Czechia vs. Sweden, 1:30, NHL
Semi: U.S. vs. Canada, 5:30, NHL
Men’s soccer
Roma vs. Bologna, 9:30a, CBSSN
Galatasaray vs. Ankaragucu, 10:55a, beIN
Cremonese vs. Juventus, 11:30a, CBSSN
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 2:00, USA
Stars at Anaheim, 9 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
