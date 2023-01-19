Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 1:32 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Miami at Mavericks, 6:30, BSSW, ESPN
Memphis at LA Lakers, 9:05, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Ball St. at Kent St., 5:30, CBSSN
VCU at Richmond, 6:00, ESPN2
Villanova at St. John’s, 6:00, FS1
Toledo at Buffalo, 7:30, CBSSN
Boise St. at New Mexico, 10:00, FS1
NCAA women’s basketball
Colorado at California, 1:30, Pac12
Villanova at Creighton, 8:00, FS1
Utah at Stanford, 8:00, Pac12
Oregon at Oregon St., 10:00, Pac12
Girls high school basketball
Teams TBA, 4:00, ESPNU
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 1:30, FS2
High school football
Polynesian Bowl, 8:00, NFL
Golf
Abu Dhabi HSBC Champ., 5 am, Golf
LPGA Tourney of Champs, 11 am, Golf
PGA: American Express, 2:00, Golf
Mitsubishi Electric Champ., 6:00, Golf
Abu Dhabi HSBC Champ., 1am (Sat), Golf
NCAA women’s gymnastics
Missouri at LSU, 6:00, SEC
Florida at Alabama, 6:30, ESPNU
Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30, SEC
NHL
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6:00, NHL
NCAA men’s hockey
W. Mich. at Colo. College, 9:00, AT&T
Men’s soccer
Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, 1:25, ESPN2
Tennis
Australian Open, 8:00, ESPN2
FISU Winter World University Games
Women’s hockey: Semis, 1:30, ESPNU
NCAA men’s wrestling
NC State at Virginia Tech, 6:00, ACC
Michigan at Penn St., 6:00, BigTen
Nebraska at Iowa, 8:00, BigTen
Radio
Miami at Mavericks, 6:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
TODAY ON SPORTSRADIO 1310-AM
AND 96.7-FM THE TICKET
6:00 a.m.: Highlights from The Troy Aikman Show
7:35 a.m.: Scattershooting with Junior Miller
7:55 a.m.: The Emergency Brake of the Week
8:55 a.m.: Dallas Stars analyst Daryl “Razor” Reaugh
9:35 a.m.: The Ranch Report with David Moore
10:30 a.m.: The Cowboys Game Plan to beat the 49ers
10:50 a.m.: Matinee Invasion
11:10 a.m.: Mavs F Spencer Dinwiddie on Luka and the League
1:10 p.m.: Comedian Adam Corolla
2:30 p.m.: Chappy’s Lock Playoff Pick of the Week
4:35 p.m.: The Ranch Report with David Moore
5:15 p.m.: The Hardline HSO’s on Cowboys — 49ers Matchup
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
