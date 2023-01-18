Today’s TV
NBA
Chicago vs. Detroit, 2:00, NBA
Golden St. at Boston, 6:30, TNT
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9:00, TNT
NCAA men’s basketball
UNC-Wilm. at Hofstra, 6:00, CBSSN
Michigan at Maryland, 6:00, ESPN
Purdue at Minnesota, 6:00, ESPN2
Wichita St. at Memphis, 6:00, ESPNU
SFAustin at Sam Houston, 6:30, ESPN+
Florida Atl. at UTSA, 7:00, ESPN+
Rice at North Texas, 7:00, ESPN+
UTRGV at UTA, 7:00, ESPN+
Indiana at Illinois, 7:30, FS1
W.Ky. at Louisiana Tech, 8:00, CBSSN
Washington at Colorado, 8:00, ESPNU
Florida Int. at UTEP, 8:00, ESPN+
USC at Arizona, 8:00, Pac12
UCLA at Arizona St., 9:30, FS1
Pacific at San Francisco, 10:00, AT&T
BYU at Santa Clara, 10:00, CBSSN
St. Mary’s at Pepperdine, 10:00, ESPNU
Oregon St. at Stanford, 10:00, Pac12
NCAA women’s basketball
Miami at NC State, 5:00, ACC
Florida at Tennessee, 5:30, SEC
Northwestern at Ohio St., 5:30, BigTen
Notre Dame at Clemson, 6:00, BSSW
S. Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:00, SEC
Texas A&M at Alabama, 6:00, SEC
UT-Arlington at UTRGV, 6:30, ESPN+
Duke at North Carolina, 7:00, ACC
North Texas at Rice, 7:00, ESPN+
Michigan at Rutgers, 7:30, BigTen
Arkansas at LSU, 8:00, SEC
Golf
Abu Dhabi HSBC Champ, 5 am, Golf
LPGA Tourn. of Champions, 11 am, Golf
PGA: The American Express, 2:00, Golf
Mitsubishi Electric Champ, 6:00, Golf
Abu Dhabi HSBC Champ, 1:30a (Fri), Golf
NHL
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 8:00, ESPN
Stars at Los Angeles, 9:30, BSSW
FISU Winter World University Games
Speed skating, 9 am, ESPNU
Curling, 1:00, ESPNU
Men’s soccer
PSG vs. Riyadh, 10:50a, beIN
Tennis
Australian Open, 8:00, ESPN2
Radio
NHL
Stars at Los Angeles, 9:30, KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
TODAY ON SPORTSRADIO 1310-AM/96.7-FM THE TICKET
7:50 a.m.: The Troy Aikman Show
10:30 a.m.: First Look at the streaking 49ers
11:10 a.m.: The Ranch Report with David Moore
12:30 p.m.: Luka demands help from the front office
1:45 p.m.: Cowboys safety Malik Hooker
4:10 p.m.: Voice of the Mavericks Mark Followill
5:50 p.m.: Fox NFL analyst Daryl “Moose” Johnston
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
