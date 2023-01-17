Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Clear. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 1:25 am
NBA
Atlanta at Mavericks, 6:30, BSSW/ESPN
Minnesota at Denver, 9:00, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Connecticut at Seton Hall, 5:30, FS1
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 6:00, BIGTEN
Saint Louis at Loyola-Chicago, 6:00, CBSSN
Auburn at LSU, 6:00, ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 6:00, ESPNU
TCU at West Virginia, 6:00, ESPN+
Florida at Texas A&M, 6:00, SEC
SMU at Tulsa, 7:00, ESPN+
Xavier at DePaul, 7:30, FS1
Northwestern at Iowa, 8:00, BIGTEN
Providence at Marquette, 8:00, CBSSN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8:00, ESPNU
Arkansas at Missouri, 8:00, SEC
Oregon at California, 9:00, PAC12
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9:30, FS1
NCAA women’s basketball
SMU at Wichita St., 6:00, ESPN+
Oklahoma at TCU, 6:30, ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6:30, ESPN+
Texas at Texas Tech, 7:00, ESPN+
West Virginia at Kansas, 7:00, ESPN+
Kansas St. at Baylor, 7:00, ESPN+
USF at Houston, 7:00, ESPN+
Golf
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 1:30a (Thu), GOLF
NHL
Boston at NY Islanders, 6:30, TNT
Stars at San Jose, 9:00, TNT
Men’s soccer
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, 1:00, CBSSN
Tennis
2023 Australian Open, 8:00, ESPN2
FISU Winter World University Games
Slopestyle, Biathlon, Alpine Skiing, 10 am, ESPN2
Atlanta at Mavericks, 6:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
Stars at San Jose, 9 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., WBAP-AM 820; SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m., KAAM-AM 770
NBA: Atlanta at Mavericks, 6:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.