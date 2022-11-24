Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 10:45 pm
EVENT
TIME
TV
NCAA men’s basketball
Siena vs. Ole Miss
10 am
ESPN2
Jackson St. at Indiana
11:30a
BigTen
Battle 4 Atlantis 3rd place
Noon
Texas A&M at DePaul
FS1
Florida State vs. Stanford
12:30
ESPNN
Phil Knight Inv. TBD
2:00
Phil Knight Legacy semi
2:30
ESPN
Battle 4 Atlantis 7th place
ESPNU
Detroit Mercy at Wash. St.
3:00
PAC 12
Phil Knight Inv. semi
4:30
ESPN Events Inv. semi
Phil Knight Legacy TBD
5:00
Iowa vs. Clemson
6:00
CBSSN
Battle 4 Atlantis Champ
6:30
7:00
Phil Knight Legacy Champ
8:00
California vs. TCU
8:30
Battle 4 Atlantis 5th place
9:00
10:30
Phil Knight Inv. 3rd place
11:00
NCAA women’s basketball
DePaul vs. Maryland
11 am
Connecticut vs. Duke
Colorado at Tennessee
SEC
Iowa vs. Oregon St.
7:30
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races
FS2
NCAA football
Tulane at Cincinnati
Ch. 8
Utah St. at Boise St.
Ch. 11
Cent. Mich. at Eastern Mich.
Baylor at Texas
Toledo at Western Mich.
Arizona St. at Arizona
NC State at N. Carolina
Arkansas at Missouri
New Mexico at Colorado St.
Nebraska at Iowa
UCLA at California
3:30
Ch. 4
Florida at Florida St.
Wyoming at Fresno St.
Golf
Andalucia Costa del Sol Open
9 am
GOLF
Australian PGA Champi.
Joburg Open
4 am (Sat)
NHL
Carolina at Boston
NHLN
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
TNT
St. Louis at Tampa Bay
Winnipeg at Stars
BSSW
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar vs. Senegal
7 am
FS1, Ch. 39
Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Ch. 4, Ch. 39
England vs. United States
1:00
Tunisia vs. Australia
NCAA women’s volleyball
Wisconsin at Nebraska
California at Stanford
UCLA at USC
10:00
NHL: Winnipeg at Stars, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
