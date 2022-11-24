Today’s TV: Friday, Nov. 25

EVENT

TIME

TV

NCAA men’s basketball

  

Siena vs. Ole Miss

10 am

ESPN2

Jackson St. at Indiana

11:30a

BigTen

Battle 4 Atlantis 3rd place

Noon

ESPN2

Texas A&M at DePaul

Noon

FS1

Florida State vs. Stanford

12:30

ESPNN

Phil Knight Inv. TBD

2:00

ESPN2

Phil Knight Legacy semi

2:30

ESPN

Battle 4 Atlantis 7th place

2:30

ESPNU

Detroit Mercy at Wash. St.

3:00

PAC 12

Phil Knight Inv. semi

4:30

ESPN

ESPN Events Inv. semi

4:30

ESPNN

Phil Knight Legacy TBD

5:00

ESPNU

Iowa vs. Clemson

6:00

CBSSN

Battle 4 Atlantis Champ

6:30

ESPN

ESPN Events Inv. semi

7:00

ESPN2

Phil Knight Legacy Champ

8:00

ESPNN

California vs. TCU

8:30

CBSSN

Phil Knight Inv. semi

8:30

ESPN

Battle 4 Atlantis 5th place

9:00

ESPN2

Phil Knight Legacy semi

10:30

ESPN

Phil Knight Inv. 3rd place

11:00

ESPN2

NCAA women’s basketball

  

DePaul vs. Maryland

11 am

FS1

Connecticut vs. Duke

5:00

ESPN2

Colorado at Tennessee

6:00

SEC

Iowa vs. Oregon St.

7:30

ESPNU

Horse racing

  

America’s Day at the Races

Noon

FS2

NCAA football

  

Tulane at Cincinnati

11 am

Ch. 8

Utah St. at Boise St.

11 am

Ch. 11

Cent. Mich. at Eastern Mich.

11 am

CBSSN

Baylor at Texas

11 am

ESPN

Toledo at Western Mich.

11 am

ESPNU

Arizona St. at Arizona

2:00

FS1

NC State at N. Carolina

2:30

Ch. 8

Arkansas at Missouri

2:30

Ch. 11

New Mexico at Colorado St.

2:30

CBSSN

Nebraska at Iowa

3:00

BigTen

UCLA at California

3:30

Ch. 4

Florida at Florida St.

6:30

Ch. 8

Wyoming at Fresno St.

9:00

FS1

Golf

  

Andalucia Costa del Sol Open

9 am

GOLF

Australian PGA Champi.

8:30

GOLF

Joburg Open

4 am (Sat)

GOLF

NHL

  

Carolina at Boston

Noon

NHLN

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

4:30

TNT

St. Louis at Tampa Bay

7:00

TNT

Winnipeg at Stars

7:30

BSSW

2022 FIFA World Cup

  

Qatar vs. Senegal

7 am

FS1, Ch. 39

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

10 am

Ch. 4, Ch. 39

England vs. United States

1:00

Ch. 4, Ch. 39

Tunisia vs. Australia

4 am (Sat)

FS1, Ch. 39

NCAA women’s volleyball

  

Wisconsin at Nebraska

7:00

BigTen

California at Stanford

8:00

PAC 12

UCLA at USC

10:00

PAC 12

