Foggy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..
Foggy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 11:38 pm
Today’s TV
NBA
LA Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30, ESPN
Milwaukee at Mavericks, 9:00, BSSW/
ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 6:00, SEC
Washington at Gonzaga, 8:00, AT&T
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 1:30, FS2
NCAA football
FCS D1 QF: Samford
at North Dakota St., 6:00, ESPN2
FCS D1 QF: William & Mary at Montana State, 9:00, ESPN2
Golf
QBE Shootout, Noon, GOLF
Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4a Sat, GOLF
High school football
Argyle v. South Oak Cliff, 7:30, BSSW
NCAA hockey
Michigan at Michigan St., 5:30, BigTen
Boston U at Boston College, 6:00, ESPNN
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8:00, BigTen
Lacrosse
Las Vegas at Panther City, 7:30, Ch. 21
Martial arts
MMA 289: Stots v. Sabatello, 8:00, Show
NCAA men’s soccer tournament
Semi: Creighton v. Syracuse, 5:00, ESPNU
Semi: Indiana v. Pittsburgh, 7:30, ESPNU
2022 FIFA World Cup
Croatia v. Brazil, 9 am, Ch. 4, 39
Netherlands v. Argentina, 1:00, Ch. 4, 39
Radio
Gunter vs. Canadian, 6 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
Milwaukee at Mavericks, 9 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.