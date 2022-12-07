Rain showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 12:28 am
Today’s TV
NBA
LA Clippers at Miami, 6:30, NBA
Denver at Portland, 9:00, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
Rutgers at Ohio State, 6:00, ESPN2
Iowa State at Iowa, 7:00, FS1
Michigan at Minnesota, 8:00, BigTen
Colorado St. at Colorado, 8:00, ESPN2
Jacksonville St. at Utah, 9:00, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
Maryland at Purdue, 5:30, BigTen
Kansas at Arizona, 7:00, PAC 12
College football
College Football Awards Show, 6:00, ESPN
NFL
Las Vegas at LA Rams, 7:15, Prime
Golf
Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4am (Fri), GOLF
NHL
Ottawa at Stars, 7:30, BSSW
NCAA women’s volleyball tournament
Oregon at Nebraska, 10 am, ESPNU
Ohio State vs. Minnesota, 11 am, ESPN2
Baylor at Louisville, Noon, ESPNU
Marquette vs. Texas, 1:00, ESPN2
Florida at Pittsburgh, 2:30, ESPNU
Penn State at Wisconsin, 4:30, ESPNU
Kentucky at San Diego, 7:00, ESPNU
Houston at Stanford, 9:00, ESPNU
Radio
Ottawa at Stars, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
