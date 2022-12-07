Rain showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
NBA
Atlanta at New York, 6:30, ESPN
Boston at Phoenix, 9:05, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Michigan St. at Penn St., 5:30, BigTen
DePaul at St. John’s, 5:30, FS1
Siena at Georgetown, 5:30, FS2
Cornell at Miami, 6:00, BSSW
Pennsylvania at Villanova, 6:00, CBSSN
Navy at West Virginia, 6:00, ESPNU
E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 6:00, SEC
Nebraska at Indiana, 7:30, BigTen
Manhattan at Providence, 7:30, FS1
Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall, 7:30, FS2
Towson at Clemson, 8:00, BSSW
Connecticut at Florida, 8:00, ESPN2
Arizona State at SMU, 8:00, ESPNU
Northern Kentucky at Washington State, 8:00, PAC 12
Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 8:00, SEC
CS Fullerton at USC, 10:00, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
Iowa State at Iowa, 6:00, ESPN2
Golf
Alfred Dunhill
Championship, 4am (Thu), GOLF
NHL
Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30, TNT
NY Rangers at Las Vegas, 9:00, TNT
International hockey
CHL: Mountfield HK vs. EV Zug, 10:30 am, NHL
Arizona St. at SMU, 8 p.m., KAAM-AM 770
